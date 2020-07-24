Delhi High Court asks DU to present data of first round of mock tests

The court was hearing petitions on conduct of final-year exams at DU The court was hearing petitions on conduct of final-year exams at DU

The Delhi High Court Thursday directed Delhi University to place before it the entire data relating to the first round of mock tests of the online open book exam, and sought the presence of a competent officer to assist the varsity’s counsel during the hearing.

“By the next date, learned counsel for the University of Delhi shall keep handy the data of the first mock test that shall conclude on July 27…,” a bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Subramonium Prasad said.

Senior counsel Sachin Dutta, appearing for the university, agreed to the court’s direction and said, “I will place the entire data for the first phase mock (test)… The details of how many of them have participated, how many of them have downloaded the questions and uploaded, will also be provided.” He said the physical examination dates will depend on how many of the students sat for the online open book exam.

The court was hearing a batch of petitions concerning the conduct of final-year examination at Delhi University amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

It, however, deferred the hearing for July 28, after it was informed that the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear petitions challenging the UGC guidelines permitting Central universities to go ahead with exams, either by adopting the offline mode, or the online mode or a blend of both.

