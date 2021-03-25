Delhi High Court asks Delhi government to release funds for MCDs

Since the corporations have not paid the salaries to their employees for a few months in “these difficult times”, the court said, there can be no justification for the government to not pay the dues towards BTA to the corporations. (File)

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the Delhi government to release within the current financial year the remaining amount due to the municipal corporations towards their Basic Tax Assignment (BTA) on the basis of revised estimates presented in the budget for the year 2021-22. The amount to be paid is nearly Rs 900 crore.

The division bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli said one of the major and important sources of revenue for the corporations are the contributions made by the Delhi government, and the corporations have to meet the expenditures towards the salaries and other expenses on a day-to-day basis.

Since the corporations have not paid the salaries to their employees for a few months in “these difficult times”, the court said, there can be no justification for the government to not pay the dues towards BTA to the corporations, according to its own revised estimates as has been the practice in the past.