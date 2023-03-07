Delhi High Court asks consortium for rare diseases to give suggestions on clinical trial funding

The Delhi High Court Monday asked the National Consortium for Research, Development and Therapeutics for rare diseases to hold a meeting and give recommendations regarding funding of clinical trials for rare diseases such as duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and lysosomal storage disorders (LSDs).

A single judge bench of Justice Prathiba Singh said, “The consortium is free to call any other entity or person, whose participation would be required to make its recommendations”.

The recommendations shall be comprehensive in nature, considering the age of the children whose lives may be completely curtailed if treatment is not commenced.

It will also consider the expenses which will be incurred if medicines are to be provided, the court said.

It shall also consider “possibility and feasibility of exploring indigenous therapies in the already approved trials…and any negotiation or arrangement to be entered into with the companies who already have approved therapies for treatment of children with rare diseases,” the HC said and directed that meeting be held on or before March 26.

The HC was hearing a batch of pleas pertaining to children suffering from rare diseases, such as DMD. As the treatment of the diseases is expensive, the pleas seek directions to provide free treatment.

During the hearing, the HC was told that four children have been found to be capable of being included in the clinical trials and requisite tests were conducted on March 9.

The doctor concerned from AIIMS said that the parents of the children would be informed about the details regarding the trials, which can be commenced if they agree.

The court asked AIIMS to file a status report regarding the treatment of these children.