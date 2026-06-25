Delhi HC allows sexual assault survivor to terminate 28-week pregnancy

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday allowed a minor sexual assault survivor to medically terminate her 28-week pregnancy, observing that such a permission — that goes beyond the 24-week timeline prescribed by law — can be granted in view of grave mental injury and trauma inflicted upon the girl.

This comes less than a week after All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) okayed the termination in a report dated June 19, stating that its continuation was likely to have an “adverse impact” on the minor.

“…although the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act (MTP Act) does not provide for termination of pregnancy over the gestational age 24 weeks, the extraordinary jurisdiction of the constitutional courts can be invoked for termination of pregnancy in cases of rape, as in such cases, grave mental injury and trauma is inflicted upon the mind of the minor,” Justice Mini Pushkarna said in her order.