Delhi HC allows sexual assault survivor to terminate 28-week pregnancy

This comes less than a week after All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) okayed the termination in a report dated June 19, stating that its continuation was likely to have an “adverse impact” on the minor.
“…although the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act (MTP Act) does not provide for termination of pregnancy over the gestational age 24 weeks, the extraordinary jurisdiction of the constitutional courts can be invoked for termination of pregnancy in cases of rape, as in such cases, grave mental injury and trauma is inflicted upon the mind of the minor,” Justice Mini Pushkarna said in her order.
“The Medical Board of AIIMS, New Delhi, conducted a thorough clinical assessment of the petitioner, including obstetric ultrasound, psychiatric and psychological evaluation. After the clinical assessment, the Medical Board of AIIMS, New Delhi, has clearly given its opinion that the termination of pregnancy can be allowed as continuation of the pregnancy is likely to have an adverse psychological impact on the minor petitioner,” she added.
In its medical report, AIIMS, had concluded that the petitioner was medically fit to undergo the procedure for medical termination of pregnancy and that continuing the pregnancy would likely have an adverse psychological impact on the minor.
The Delhi government said that it had no objection if the termination was carried out in this case. “The petitioner is permitted to get herself admitted at AIIMS, New Delhi, on the strength of the present order for medical termination of her pregnancy. Let the procedure for termination of pregnancy be carried out by a team of competent doctors (as per law),” the court added.
Justice Pushkarna directed authorities to offer medical support and assistance to the victim in case the child is born alive. “In case the child is born alive, the Medical Superintendent, AIIMS, New Delhi, in conjunction with the State Authorities would ensure that medical support, as well as every possible and feasible assistance is offered to such child, and the child shall be kept in an incubator…in that case, as per the wish of the minor and her father, such child be given in adoption as per the prescribed procedure,” she said in her order.
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The court also directed AIIMS Delhi to preserve the foetus tissue for DNA testing, which would be required in the criminal case against the accused.
The court also further stated that the Delhi government would bear the expenses of the pregnancy. “Needless to say, respondent no. 2, i.e., Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) shall bear all the expenses necessary for the termination of the pregnancy of the minor in question and her stay at the hospital during such period. The expenditure towards the post-operative period shall also be borne by the State,” it said.
Nirbhay Thakur is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express who primarily covers district courts in Delhi and has reported on the trials of many high-profile cases since 2023.
Professional Background
Education: Nirbhay is an economics graduate from Delhi University.
Beats: His reporting spans the trial courts, and he occasionally interviews ambassadors and has a keen interest in doing data stories.
Specializations: He has a specific interest in data stories related to courts.
Core Strength: Nirbhay is known for tracking long-running legal sagas and providing meticulous updates on high-profile criminal trials.
Recent notable articles
In 2025, he has written long form articles and two investigations. Along with breaking many court stories, he has also done various exclusive stories.
1) A long form on Surender Koli, accused in the Nithari serial killings of 2006. He was acquitted after spending 2 decades in jail. was a branded man. Deemed the “cannibal" who allegedly lured children to his employer’s house in Noida, murdered them, and “ate their flesh” – his actions cited were cited as evidence of human depravity at its worst. However, the SC acquitted him finding various lapses in the investigation. The Indian Express spoke to his lawyers and traced the 2 decades journey.
2) For decades, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has been at the forefront of the Government’s national rankings, placed at No. 2 over the past two years alone. It has also been the crucible of campus activism, its protests often spilling into national debates, its student leaders going on to become the faces and voices of political parties of all hues and thoughts. The Indian Express looked at all court cases spanning over two decades and did an investigation.
3) Investigation on the 700 Delhi riots cases. The Indian Express found that in 17 of 93 acquittals (which amounted to 85% of the decided cases) in Delhi riots cases, courts red-flag ‘fabricated’ evidence and pulled up the police.
Signature Style
Nirbhay’s writing is characterized by its procedural depth. He excels at summarizing 400-page chargesheets and complex court orders into digestible news for the general public.
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