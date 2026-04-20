26-year-old advocate jumps to death from 15th floor of Connaught Place hotel

Police said the Crime Team and forensic experts inspected the spot and collected evidence. (Credits: Pexels)

A 26-year-old advocate practising at the Delhi High Court died by suicide after allegedly jumping from the 15th floor balcony of a hotel in Central Delhi’s Connaught Place area on Sunday evening, police said.

The victim also left behind a two-page suicide note, in which he stated that no one should be held guilty for his death and that an orchid should be placed over his table.

According to officials, information about the incident was received around 9.15 pm on April 19 at Connaught Place police station. A police team, led by the Station House Officer, rushed to The Royal Plaza, where the incident had taken place.