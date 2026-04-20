26-year-old advocate jumps to death from 15th floor of Connaught Place hotel

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A 26-year-old advocate practising at the Delhi High Court died by suicide after allegedly jumping from the 15th floor balcony of a hotel in Central Delhi’s Connaught Place area on Sunday evening, police said.
The victim also left behind a two-page suicide note, in which he stated that no one should be held guilty for his death and that an orchid should be placed over his table.
According to officials, information about the incident was received around 9.15 pm on April 19 at Connaught Place police station. A police team, led by the Station House Officer, rushed to The Royal Plaza, where the incident had taken place.
Police said the deceased, Rajesh Singh, a resident of Mahavir Enclave, was found to have allegedly jumped from the 15th floor of the building by cutting the net of the balcony using a pair of scissors. The windows of the hotel room were sealed.
Police said preliminary enquiry revealed that Rajesh had checked into the hotel a day earlier around 6.30 pm.
Sources said he had called up his former girlfriend. “The two had broken up around six months ago… they had met in college,” they said.
Police sources also said the victim had brought along two bottles of liquor to the hotel. “From what we have gathered so far, he had a drink, smoked a cigarette and called his former partner. We don’t know the exact conversation, but she called up the victim’s best friend in Mumbai to help trace Rajesh. The best friend then called up the victim’s sister and informed her that something was amiss, post which the family started looking for him,” sources said.
Police said his family members approached the Palam police station, from where they got to know that Rajesh’s location was in CP.
Singh was taken to Lady Hardinge Medical College, where doctors declared him dead. His body has been preserved for post-mortem.
Police said the Crime Team and forensic experts inspected the spot and collected evidence. CCTV footage from the hotel premises has also been examined as part of the investigation.
Rajesh’s family told the police that they do not suspect any foul play. Proceedings under relevant sections of law are currently underway, police said.
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