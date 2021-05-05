‘There are far more important matters’: Delhi HC adjourns MJ Akbar’s appeal against Priya Ramani verdict

Saying there were “far more important matters”, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday adjourned the appeal filed by former Union minister M J Akbar against a trial court order acquitting journalist Priya Ramani in a defamation case filed by him after she accused him of sexual harassment.

“This is not special category matter. There are far more important matters… There is no urgency,” said Justice Mukta Gupta while adjourning the case to August 11.

Akbar had filed a defamation case against Ramani in 2018 after she levelled sexual harassment allegations against him. The trial court had acquitted Ramani in the case on February 17.

Akbar, in the criminal defamation case against Ramani, had accused her of damaging his reputation by way of tweets and articles published in print media and online. Ramani had levelled allegations of sexual misconduct and harassment against Akbar during the time when the MeToo campaign had gained momentum in India.

Several other women had also levelled similar allegations against Akbar.