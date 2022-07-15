‘Will amount to killing the child’: Delhi HC asks woman not to terminate 23-week-old pregnancy

Hearing a petition filed by a 25-year-old unmarried woman for termination of a 23-week-old pregnancy, the Delhi High Court on Friday asked her to not abort the fetus and instead give birth and then give up the child for adoption.

The court stated that termination at this stage will virtually amount to killing the child.

“Give the child to somebody in adoption. Why are you killing the child? There is a big queue for child adoption,” the division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad said.

The lawyer representing the woman argued that she is covered under Section 3 of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, under which the pregnancy can be terminated if its continuance “would involve a risk to the life of the pregnant woman or of grave injury to her physical or mental health”.

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, who was present in the courtroom, was called upon by the Chief Justice to give his view. Sibal said, “In my personal opinion, at this stage, the child should not be aborted.”

Chief Justice Sharma said, “We are not forcing her to raise the child. Everything will be looked after by the government or hospital. I’m willing to pay.”

The court added that the woman’s identity will remain undisclosed and she will remain in safe custody. It asked her counsel to come back with instructions at 2 pm.

Under the amended MTP Act, a pregnancy not exceeding 24 weeks can be permitted to be terminated after getting the opinion of two doctors. The woman in this case is 23 weeks and 4 days pregnant.