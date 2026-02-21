‘Terror threat’ near Delhi’s Red Fort: Police tighten security across key temples and markets

Following the alert, Delhi Police officers said that security has been tightened in the market area and around the Red Fort.

Security agencies have issued an alert about a possible terrorist attack in major cities across India, including at a temple in Delhi’s Chandni Chowk. Following the alert, Delhi Police officers said that security has been tightened in the market area and around the Red Fort.

According to a senior officer, although the national capital remains on high alert, security has been increased around major temples and markets across the city.

The alert from the intelligence agencies read, “According to a recent input, Lashkar-e-Taiba is planning IED attacks across big cities in India, including at a temple in Chandni Chowk area of Old Delhi, to avenge the attack at a mosque in Islamabad, Pakistan on February 6, 2026.”