‘Terror threat’ near Delhi’s Red Fort: Police tighten security across key temples and markets

Security agencies have issued an alert about a possible terrorist attack in major cities across India, including at a temple in Delhi’s Chandni Chowk. Following the alert, Delhi Police officers said that security has been tightened in the market area and around the Red Fort.
According to a senior officer, although the national capital remains on high alert, security has been increased around major temples and markets across the city.
The alert from the intelligence agencies read, “According to a recent input, Lashkar-e-Taiba is planning IED attacks across big cities in India, including at a temple in Chandni Chowk area of Old Delhi, to avenge the attack at a mosque in Islamabad, Pakistan on February 6, 2026.”
The alert comes months after the massive blast outside the Red Fort.
On November 10, 2025, a car laden with explosives exploded near the Red Fort, killing 13 people and injuring around a dozen others.
The Delhi Police registered an FIR and later transferred the probe to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on the directions of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).
The main attacker was identified as Umar Nabi, and he was allegedly the one driving the Hyundai i20 that exploded.
Apart from Nabi, two other members of the now-busted Jaish-e-Mohammed terror module — Pahalgam resident Dr Muzammil Ganai and Lucknow resident Dr Shaheen Shahid Ansari — were working at Al Falah University in Faridabad. They were arrested by the NIA.
The other members of the module who were arrested include Dr Adeel Rather, who was employed at a private hospital in Saharanpur, and Kashmir cleric Mufti Irfan Wagay.
Later, over a dozen people, were arrested for hatching a conspiracy to carry out terrorist activities in the country.
On February 13, the Delhi court granted 45 more days to the NIA to file a chargesheet in the case. The NIA had sought an extension of 90 days after three months of investigation.
