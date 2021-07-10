Delhi: Heroin worth Rs 2,500 cr seized, Afghan among four arrested

A Special Cell team under the supervision of ACP Lalit Mohan Negi found some people peddling drugs in Delhi and Punjab and arrested a man named Rizwan Kashmiri from Delhi's Ghitorni on July 5. (Representational)

The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested four men, including an Afghan national, with 354 kg of heroin and 100 kg of chemicals used to make illegal drugs. The seizure is worth Rs 2,500 crore, police said.

Officers said the accused are part of an international drug racket as the raw material/chemicals are smuggled from Afghanistan and Iran. One of the main accused, Navpreet Singh, lives in Portugal and is at large.

P S Kushwah, DCP (Special Cell), said, “We seized 1 kg heroin from him and he told us he works with one Isha Khan, who lives in Afghanistan. Khan asked him to work with two men — Gurpreet Singh and Gurjot Singh — who operate a drug racket from Faridabad.”

When police raided Singh’s house in Faridabad, they found 166 kg of heroin from a Hyundai Verna car, 115 kg heroin from a Honda car, and 70 kg stashed inside their bed.

The duo told police they worked directly with Navpreet, who they met when he was in Kapurthala Jail. Further raids led to the arrest of their aide, Hazrat Ali, from Gurgaon. He was arrested with 2 kg heroin and 100 kg of chemicals used in the production of the drug.