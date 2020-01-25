Follow Us:
Watch: Delhi Customs destroys heroin worth Rs 1,000 crore

The Delhi Customs Saturday destroyed over 207 kgs of heroin at a designated site in Nilothi.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 25, 2020 10:53:17 am
delhi news, delhi customs destroy heroin, heroin destroyed, delhi Customs Preventive Commissionerate, indian express According to Customs Preventive Commissionerate, the approximate market value of destroyed drugs is Rs 1,000 crores.

The Delhi Customs Saturday destroyed over 207 kgs of heroin at a designated site in Nilothi. The approximate market value of the destroyed drugs was Rs 1,000 crore, the Customs Preventive Commissionerate said, reported news agency ANI.

In a similar operation in Amritsar, the Customs Preventive Unit destroyed about 905 grams of Heroin by incineration in a bio-medical waste-treatment plant on Friday. According to ANI, the plant was duly authorised by the Punjab Pollution Control Board.

