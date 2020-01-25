Watch: Delhi Customs destroys heroin worth Rs 1,000 crore

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 25, 2020 10:53:17 am
The Delhi Customs Saturday destroyed over 207 kgs of heroin at a designated site in Nilothi. The approximate market value of the destroyed drugs was Rs 1,000 crore, the Customs Preventive Commissionerate said, reported news agency ANI.
In a similar operation in Amritsar, the Customs Preventive Unit destroyed about 905 grams of Heroin by incineration in a bio-medical waste-treatment plant on Friday. According to ANI, the plant was duly authorised by the Punjab Pollution Control Board.
