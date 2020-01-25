According to Customs Preventive Commissionerate, the approximate market value of destroyed drugs is Rs 1,000 crores. According to Customs Preventive Commissionerate, the approximate market value of destroyed drugs is Rs 1,000 crores.

The Delhi Customs Saturday destroyed over 207 kgs of heroin at a designated site in Nilothi. The approximate market value of the destroyed drugs was Rs 1,000 crore, the Customs Preventive Commissionerate said, reported news agency ANI.

Watch: Delhi Customs destroys heroin worth Rs 1,000 crore Read here | https://t.co/TWh5VH4zSj pic.twitter.com/fhU6fdXQ99 — Express Delhi (@ieDelhi) January 25, 2020

In a similar operation in Amritsar, the Customs Preventive Unit destroyed about 905 grams of Heroin by incineration in a bio-medical waste-treatment plant on Friday. According to ANI, the plant was duly authorised by the Punjab Pollution Control Board.

