Delhi: Helping at accident site, 3 mowed down

Rushing to the scene of an accident in Northeast Delhi’s Shastri Nagar on Sunday night proved fatal for three men, who were mowed down by a speeding canter. Two others were injured in the incident, said police, adding that the errant driver was arrested from the spot.

DCP (Northeast) Atul Kumar Thakur said the victims were identified as Chander Kumar (53), Zahid Hussain (40) and Jamil Ahmed (45). The injured, Mohammed Danish (26) and Mohammed Mehraj (26), are recuperating in hospital. “We have arrested the driver, Manohar Lal (35), after registering an FIR under IPC Section 304 against him. His medical examination was conducted and he tested positive for alcohol. We have impounded his vehicle as well,” he added.

In their initial investigation, police found that a car had brushed past an auto-rickshaw, sending it toppling. “Kumar, who worked as a sewadar in a temple, rushed along with other people to help the auto driver. In the meantime, the car driver managed to escape. Kumar and the others were in the process of calling police when a speeding canter, coming from the direction of Kashmere Gate, hit them,” a senior police officer said.

An eyewitness, Mohammed Salim, made the PCR call. “The driver of the canter was speeding, leaving the victims with no time to get out of the way. We caught the driver and handed him over to police,” said Kumar’s uncle, Rajguru, who is a mahant at the temple. During questioning, Lal, a resident of Najafgarh, told police that he was on his way to a private godown.