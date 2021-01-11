Delhi: Help found hanging at employer’s residence

A 19-year-old woman who worked as a domestic help was found hanging at her employer’s flat in Dwarka last Friday.

A 19-year-old woman who worked as a domestic help was found hanging at her employer’s flat in Dwarka last Friday. Her family said she had been working there for four-five months.

Police said the apartment is owned by a couple who work as software engineers in Gurgaon. At the time of the incident, the couple and their two children were at home.

Police said the body was found hanging from the ceiling fan. DCP (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said the woman lived with the family at their apartment and would occasionally go home: “The crime team has collected samples. We are waiting for the postmortem report to ascertain the cause of death.”

Meanwhile, the woman’s family alleged she was killed by her employers and protested outside their home. Her brother alleged: “We want police to arrest them. We met her a day before and she was fine. On Friday, we received a call at 6 pm. They told us my sister was unwell and we should take her home. When we got there, we found her hanging… When I asked them about the incident, they said they were busy and didn’t notice.”