Delhi: Four held for robbing chartered accountant of Rs 9 lakh

The Delhi Police have arrested four men for allegedly robbing a chartered accountant of Rs 9 lakh at his office in East Delhi in broad daylight on Tuesday, September 20.

The police identified the accused as Lalit Kumar (24), Pushpak Singh (22), Sachin Thakur (23) and an employee of the chartered accountant, Aman Dubey (24), who allegedly aided the robbery.

The police said that the CA, Narender Kumar, called the Shakarpur station regarding the robbery and they reached the spot. Kumar’s driver Narender Kumar said that his employer had given him a bag of Rs 9 lakh to count on the first floor when two unknown men came in and robbed him at gunpoint, according to the police.

Also Read | 3 held, 7 juveniles apprehended in two separate robbery bids in South Delhi

Special Staff of the East District began to investigate the case and found from CCTV footage that there were three robbers; the third had waited outside with a bike. The police collected details of all employees and the inventory of the stolen money. The police said that technical analysis revealed Aman’s suspicious activities and when confronted with evidence, he confessed. The police then nabbed all the other accused in raids from Bulandshahr and Aligarh on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday and recovered Rs 6.26 lakh and the bike they used to get away.

Deputy commissioner of police (East) Priyanka Kashyap said: “Aman befriended the rest (of the accused) at a marriage function. They were all in need of money. On the day of the robbery, Aman tipped them off when his boss had reached the office with cash.”