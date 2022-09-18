Delhi: 4 held for ‘obstructing’ ACB team outside AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan’s house

Four men have been apprehended for allegedly obstructing an Anti-Corruption Branch team that was raiding AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan’s house in connection with the Waqf board case.

On Friday, the ACB conducted raids at Okhla, Jamia Nagar and other places in connection with the case and arrested Khan. His close aide, Hamid Ali, was also arrested with a beretta pistol and Rs 12 lakh cash. However, during the raids, the police claimed that the locals stopped them and heckled the team. A video of the incident shows locals pushing and heckling the officers. A case has been registered against unknown persons.

DCP (Southeast) Esha Pandey said: “The four accused – Shakeel Ahmad, Afsar, Anwar and Sikander – have been identified and apprehended for obstructing the raiding party. Further investigation is in progress.”

According to the ACB, Khan illegally recruited over 32 people on the Waqf board and is involved in corruption. Officers said Khan also rented out properties of the Waqf board to his close ones.

One of the accused and Khan’s aide Kaushar Imam is still on the run. The police said he is involved in an Arms Act case in Jamia Nagar and weapons have been seized from his house. Teams have been sent to arrest him. Meanwhile, Khan has been sent to four-day ACB custody.