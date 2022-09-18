scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 18, 2022

Delhi: 4 held for ‘obstructing’ ACB team outside AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan’s house

On Friday, the ACB conducted raids at Okhla, Jamia Nagar and other places in connection with the case and arrested Khan.

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan (PTI photo)

Four men have been apprehended for allegedly obstructing an Anti-Corruption Branch team that was raiding AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan’s house in connection with the Waqf board case.

On Friday, the ACB conducted raids at Okhla, Jamia Nagar and other places in connection with the case and arrested Khan. His close aide, Hamid Ali, was also arrested with a beretta pistol and Rs 12 lakh cash. However, during the raids, the police claimed that the locals stopped them and heckled the team. A video of the incident shows locals pushing and heckling the officers. A case has been registered against unknown persons.

DCP (Southeast) Esha Pandey said: “The four accused – Shakeel Ahmad, Afsar, Anwar and Sikander – have been identified and apprehended for obstructing the raiding party. Further investigation is in progress.”

According to the ACB, Khan illegally recruited over 32 people on the Waqf board and is involved in corruption. Officers said Khan also rented out properties of the Waqf board to his close ones.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sleight of Sukesh Chandrashekhar: Life of a conman with an obsession for ...Premium
Sleight of Sukesh Chandrashekhar: Life of a conman with an obsession for ...
A letter from Lakhimpur Kheri: All that died in a UP village as two siste...Premium
A letter from Lakhimpur Kheri: All that died in a UP village as two siste...
Godard, God & Kerala: A breathless admirationPremium
Godard, God & Kerala: A breathless admiration
Tavleen Singh writes: Punishment without proofPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: Punishment without proof
More from Delhi

One of the accused and Khan’s aide Kaushar Imam is still on the run. The police said he is involved in an Arms Act case in Jamia Nagar and weapons have been seized from his house. Teams have been sent to arrest him. Meanwhile, Khan has been sent to four-day ACB custody.

First published on: 18-09-2022 at 06:19:45 pm
Next Story

Nathan Ellis’ long and winding road to international cricket, past the Starc-arc

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 18: Latest News
Advertisement