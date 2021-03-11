Delhi: Two held for ‘plot to kill head of Sikh group’

“On Saturday, police got information regarding the accused and conducted a raid. They were apprehended from near Beri Wala Bagh, Shalimar Bagh,” a senior police officer said.

The northern range of special cell has arrested two persons who were allegedly planning to kill the head of one of the largest Sikh Jathebandi in Punjab who is also a witness in a murder case. Police identified the accused as Malkit Singh (27), a resident of Azadpur in Delhi, and Bhupinder Singh (24), a resident of Gurdaspur in Punjab. Two pistols and 20 live cartridges were recovered from their possession.

“On Saturday, police got information regarding the accused and conducted a raid. They were apprehended from near Beri Wala Bagh, Shalimar Bagh,” a senior police officer said.

During investigation, police found that Malkit’s father Baldev Singh was the granthi at Gurdwara Jaimal Singh, Rab da Kutta, Lal Bagh, Azadpur. “In 2007, his father was arrested in a firing incident at Patiala in which four Nihang Sikhs were killed. After that, Lakhbir Singh alias Lakhha was appointed as granthi in the gurdwara. In 2010, Malkit, with his mother and two sewadars, allegedly killed Lakhha,” an officer said. The four accused were sentenced to life imprisonment.

Police said that in 2016, he jumped parole and was arrested in 2017 for allegedly planning another murder. “On August 1, 2020, Malkit got parole due to Covid-19… During questioning, he said he wanted to exact revenge on the head of a faction of Nihang Sikh Buddha Dal as he felt that the chief was responsible for keeping his family in jail,” the officer said.

“He also wanted to kill one of his neighbours, who was a witness in the Lakhha murder case,” said DCP (Special Cell) Sanjeev Yadav.