Delhi: Held for molestation, out on bail, man goes on arson rampage

Delhi Police Thursday arrested two men for allegedly setting fire to 12 vehicles in Rohini’s Kanjhawala to “take revenge” on residents of three colonies who caught one of them for allegedly molesting a woman. Police said no casualty was reported in the fires — carried out on the nights of September 23 and 24 — but the vehicles were charred.

The accused have been identified as Akash (19) and Kuldeep (30), both residents of a JJ colony in Sawda, Rohini.

According to police, Akash, who secured bail after three weeks in prison, allegedly torched the vehicles to take revenge on the complainant and other residents from the locality.

“We received a complaint about the first incident in Sawda on September 23. The next day, two other complaints were registered by residents of Shiv Vihar and Bhagat Singh Colony. We recovered CCTV footage and checked records of criminals in the area. A policeman identified Akash, who had secured bail recently. Akash confessed to the crime when caught,” said S D Mishra, DCP (Rohini). Police said Akash works as a labourer.

“During questioning, the accused told us that after his release, he approached Kuldeep. On September 23, they set fire to three cars and one bike in Sawda at night. The next night, they torched over four bikes and four cars in two other colonies,” said DCP Mishra.

A case was registered against the accused under IPC section 435 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage) at Kanjhawala police station.

Akash told police about Kuldeep and he was arrested later in the day. Kuldeep, also a labourer, has allegedly been involved in theft cases in the area. Police recovered a pistol and a knife from the two accused.