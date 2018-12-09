Delhi: Held for drink driving, man to help manage traffic for five days

A sessions court has directed a man, prosecuted for drunken driving, to work under the chowki in charge of Dwarka Courts, and help manage traffic as punishment. Stating that just “following the law book” will “not serve any purpose”, Additional Sessions Judge Ajay Goel upheld the trial court order convicting the 25-year-old BTech graduate, but reduced the sentence from six days of imprisonment to social service.

Advertising

ASJ Goel said that sending the man behind bars could convert him into a hardened criminal.

The judge said: “Though appellant can be sent to judicial custody to serve the sentence as per law, but the same is not going to serve any purpose as such type of persons are required to understand their responsibility, being responsible citizens of the country… Accordingly, considering his submissions, appellant is directed to perform duty under chowki in-charge, Dwarka Courts for two hours, that is, from 10 am to 12 pm for five days after showing this order. The chowki in-charge can assign him duty in traffic management or any appropriate/suitable work.”

The court also directed the appellant to do “some charitable service” and directed him to deposit Rs 5,000 in the account of an NGO in Dwarka, involved in providing free education to destitute children.

Advertising

As per court records, the man was found riding a two-wheeler in a drunken state. The breath alcohol analysis report of the accused showed that the alcohol content in the blood was as “as high as 155mg/100ml” — though the maximum permissible limit is 30 mg/100 ml.

The sessions court said the trial court “rightly observed” that the convict caused potential danger to his own life and safety, as well as to others.

“The act of appellant shows he has no respect of traffic rules and regulations, which are made for safety of road users,” the court said.

The sessions court also emphasised on a judgment relied upon by the trial court, in which it was held: “A drunken driver is no less than a live human bomb prepared to blast himself and innocent people on the roads and pavements.”

ASJ Goel observed that such “drunkards” do not realise that their their acts can cause accidents that may result in permanent disability or even death of an innocent.

“While drinking and driving vehicle under intoxication, they do not think or care about the consequences, perils and repercussions of their act. They even do not realise that they themselves may be permanently disabled or may die. They do not realise how many efforts have been made by their parents to upbring them, and what will happen to the parents/family of drunken person or the parents/family of persons who suffer injury at their hands,” the judge said.