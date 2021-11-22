Delhi: Four held for trying to extort Rs 1 crore from businessman

Four men have been arrested for allegedly trying to extort Rs 1 crore from a businessman in Rohini. Police said they are members of the Tillu gang.

Police said in August, the accused allegedly fired multiple shots outside a businessman’s house which hit his car. They left a note threatening to fire 100 bullets at him and his family and called him for the money. A case was registered after the victim filed a complaint. Police said the man owns two factories and manufactures appliances.

DCP (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said, “… We found the calls were made from a Delhi prison. A raid was conducted in Tihar and one of the accused, Sonu, was arrested. By then, he had destroyed his phone.”

Police said Sonu is Tillu’s cousin and involved in a dozen murder and firing cases. After his arrest, he confessed and disclosed the names of his associates. Police then arrested Aakash Khatri (25), Jayant Maan (26), Rahul Kumar (31) and Ravi Parasar.

During questioning, Khatri said he allegedly fired the bullets at the victim’s car while Maan helped Sonu make extortion calls from jail. Parasar worked at one of the factories owned by the victim.