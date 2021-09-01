Delhi wakes up to heavy rainfall; showers to continue through the day

Parts of Delhi woke up to heavy rainfall and thundershowers on Wednesday, and more rainfall remains on the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast for the day with the possibility of waterlogging and traffic disruptions.

A 9 a.m. update from the IMD said that Delhi-NCR is likely to experience one or two spells of moderate rainfall with heavy rain in isolated places during the next three hours.

Between 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday and 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday, the Safdarjung observatory of the IMD recorded 112.1 mm of rainfall. For the month of September, this is the highest 24-hour rainfall figure since 2009 when 93.8 mm was recorded, according to the IMD.

A total of 28 mm was recorded at the Safdarjung weather station between 5.30 a.m. and 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday. The Lodi Road station recorded the highest amount of rainfall in the past 24 hours with 120.2 mm, while the Ridge logged 81.6 mm, Palam recorded 71.1 mm and Aya Nagar saw 68.2 mm.

Moderate rainfall is on the forecast for the day, along with a maximum temperature of 29 degree Celsius and a minimum of 25 degree Celsius. Light rainfall is likely to continue till Sept 4, according to the IMD’s seven-day forecast.