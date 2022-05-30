2 dead, dozen injured due to heavy rain and storm in Delhi

At least two people died while over a dozen were injured as heavy rainfall and storm hit parts of Delhi Monday afternoon. Police said a large number of trees and poles were uprooted which damaged cars and injured people on the streets. Traffic came to a halt as many of the streets were lined with fallen trees.

According to Delhi Police Headquarters, they received 294 calls of trees falling till 8 pm on Monday. Police personnel across districts rushed to help people who were either stuck in traffic or trapped under damaged walls, trees or poles. Visuals show policemen picking up victims, removing trees from the streets and clearing traffic during the rain.

Many of the incidents were recorded in the Central, New Delhi and North districts of the capital. Many cars and vehicles, some belonging to the Delhi Police, were also damaged because they were parked close to trees.

In Central Delhi, a 50-year-old man died after a portion of a balcony fell on him outside his house near Jama Masjid. The incident took place around 4 pm.

Many cars and vehicles, some belonging to the Delhi Police, were also damaged because they were parked close to trees. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra) Many cars and vehicles, some belonging to the Delhi Police, were also damaged because they were parked close to trees. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

Shweta Chauhan, DCP (Central) said, “ We received a call from Sanjeevan Hospital in Daryaganj about the death. The deceased, Kailash Lal, was walking outside his house. Due to the heavy rain and storm, a portion of a balcony on the second floor collapsed on him. His son, Himanshu tried rescuing him and took him to the hospital but Kailash was declared brought dead.”

In the Ajmeri Gate area, it is alleged that a bunch of old trees were uprooted and nearly half a dozen commuters were injured. There were heavy traffic jams near Jama Masjid, Daryaganj, Chandni Chowk, Civil Lines, Minto road etc.

A 65-year-old homeless man, who was resting near a tree on a footpath in North Delhi’s Angoori Bagh area also died after the tree fell on him. He was with two other men rescued in time. The deceased has been identified as Basir. His friends, Neeraj and Devender, suffered minor injuries.

Police reported that a 37-year-old man and his family were trapped in their Creta car after a Neem tree fell on it.

Sagar Singh Kalsi, DCP (North) said, “ The incident took place near Kabootar Market. The man, Chetan Malhotra was with his wife and their one-year-old child when a tree fell on them. They were trapped. Our staff rushed and rescued all of them. They are all safe”

Staff said they are working at different places as calls of wall collapse and trees falling are piling up.

A Delhi Fire Services official said their teams have also been called to help remove uprooted trees and poles from the street, help people and ease traffic.

Atul Garg, DFS Chief, said, ” In less than an hour, we received over 32 calls of trees falling in Connaught Place this evening. Our teams are working to help the locals”