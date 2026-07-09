Delhi records first ‘Good’ AQI day in over 2 years – thanks to heavy rains

Commuters tread through water-logged MB Road in New Delhi during monsoon showers on Thursday. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Heavy rain lashed parts of Delhi on Thursday, bringing relief from the heat but triggering waterlogging, traffic snarls and tree falls across the city.

The city also recorded its first ‘Good’ AQI day in nearly two years and 10 months on Thursday, with the daily average AQI dropping to 48 at 4 pm – the lowest recorded so far this year. The Capital had last witnessed a ‘Good’ AQI day on September 10, 2023, when the daily average AQI stood at 45, as per data from the Central Pollution Control Board.

While rainfall remained uneven across the Capital, Northeast Delhi emerged as the wettest pocket, with Tukmirpur recording around 160 mm of rain during the day, which is comparable to some of the highest single-day July rainfall events recorded at Safdarjung base station.