Delhi hit by heavy rain, waterlogging and traffic jams; IMD issues red alert

Waterlogging after heavy rainfall at Connaught Place, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Heavy rain lashed Delhi on Tuesday, triggering widespread waterlogging, traffic congestion and disruptions across the city, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert warning of thunderstorms, lightning and intense spells of rain over the next few hours.

Several roads and low-lying areas, including Connaught Place, Janpath, Bharat Mandapam Road, Barakhamba Road, Mathura Road near ITO and Kalindi Kunj, were inundated. Large pools of water slowed traffic, while commuters navigated submerged stretches amid poor visibility caused by overcast skies and gusty winds.

Which areas in Delhi are affected

Traffic congestion was reported from Greater Kailash-II, Hauz Khas, RK Puram, NH-8 near Shankar Vihar, NH-48 near AIIMS, Delhi-Noida Road, Kalindi Kunj, Vikas Marg and other arterial roads. AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj shared visuals from Sadar Bazar showing waist-deep water, with schoolchildren and commuters wading through flooded streets.