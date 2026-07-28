Delhi hit by heavy rain, waterlogging and traffic jams; IMD issues red alert

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Heavy rain lashed Delhi on Tuesday, triggering widespread waterlogging, traffic congestion and disruptions across the city, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert warning of thunderstorms, lightning and intense spells of rain over the next few hours.
Several roads and low-lying areas, including Connaught Place, Janpath, Bharat Mandapam Road, Barakhamba Road, Mathura Road near ITO and Kalindi Kunj, were inundated. Large pools of water slowed traffic, while commuters navigated submerged stretches amid poor visibility caused by overcast skies and gusty winds.
Which areas in Delhi are affected
Traffic congestion was reported from Greater Kailash-II, Hauz Khas, RK Puram, NH-8 near Shankar Vihar, NH-48 near AIIMS, Delhi-Noida Road, Kalindi Kunj, Vikas Marg and other arterial roads. AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj shared visuals from Sadar Bazar showing waist-deep water, with schoolchildren and commuters wading through flooded streets.
PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh, however, posted a video from Minto Bridge claiming traffic was moving smoothly despite the downpour, saying efforts were focused on ensuring the monsoon remained “just a season, not a trouble.”
Between 11:30 am and 2:30 pm, Pusa recorded the highest rainfall at 80 mm, followed by Janakpuri (72 mm), Lodi Road (63.4 mm), Chhatarpur (57.5 mm) and Safdarjung (51 mm). The minimum temperature at Safdarjung settled at 25.5 degrees Celsius, 1.8 notches below normal.
The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) said it resolved all 38 rain-related complaints received during the rainfall, including 19 cases of waterlogging, six tree falls and 13 power outages.
The complaints were reported from areas including Gole Market, Janpath, Connaught Place, Lodhi Colony, Sarojini Nagar and South Avenue.
NDMC Vice Chairperson Kuljeet Singh Chahal inspected vulnerable locations and said emergency response teams had been activated following the IMD’s red alert. He claimed that traditionally waterlogging-prone locations, including Bharti Nagar, Golf Links, Minto Bridge and Mother Teresa Crescent, did not witness significant water accumulation.
The civic body said horticulture teams cleared fallen trees from Janpath, Teen Murti Lane, Gole Market, Kasturba Gandhi Marg and Bharat Vikas Path near India Gate, while its civil, drainage, sewerage, horticulture and electrical departments remained deployed across the NDMC area to respond to complaints.
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