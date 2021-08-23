scorecardresearch
Monday, August 23, 2021
Delhi: Heavy rain hits traffic movement in several parts of city

Adding to the woes are barricades on several roads for security checks on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan and to stop movement on waterlogged roads.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
August 23, 2021 11:42:08 am
The rain has led to waterlogging in many parts of the national capital. (Express Photo: Prem Nath Pandey)

Traffic movement across Delhi was hit on Monday morning following heavy rain owing to waterlogging on roads and underpasses.

Since Sunday morning, commuters have been facing traffic jams at Sarai Kale Khan, Najafgarh, ITO, Moti Bagh, Barapullah road, Akshardham, Outer ring road, DND, and Narela areas.

The Delhi Traffic Police on Monday said potholes affected traffic movement at Dr Hadgewar marg, Paper market, Ghazipur Mandi.

There’s traffic congestion on the alternative route — Vaishali and Maharajpur border — as well.

“We are deploying personnel to ensure that there is smooth movement of vehicles. There was also heavy traffic from Najafgarh to Firni Road and from Moolchand underpass to Andrewsganj, but things are back to normal now,” an officer said.

According to the traffic police, movement on roads at Munirka, Najafgarh, Nangloi, Kakrola and DND areas have been obstructed as a few trucks have broken down there. “Police are now removing the vehicles,” the cops added.

