Delhi: Heaviest waterlogging this season, barricaded underpasses and roads lead to traffic snarls

As heavy rains lashed Delhi in the early hours of Saturday, several areas witnessed heavy waterlogging leading to disruption in traffic movements. A number of roads and underpasses had been shut to traffic early this morning. The traffic police issued numerous alerts regarding traffic diversions.

Officials of the Public Works Department (PWD) said that they had managed to keep the situation under control all night. However, because of incessant rain from the night, many roads had been waterlogged and had to be shut to traffic.

In Picture | Delhi roads waterlogged, traffic hit after record rains

The official added that despite having back-up pumps, some of them need to be put to rest after operating for over 6-7 hours. In addition to this, many lines, which were built during the British era, carry sewagerage.

Pul Prahladpur and Azadpur underpasses were among those which were shut on Saturday morning. Pul Prahladpur is still shut and will reopen soon. Minto underpass was closed from 7:30 to 11 am.

Waterlogging in Rajghat in New Delhi on Saturday. Waterlogging in Rajghat in New Delhi on Saturday.

In the early hours of Saturday, traffic movement was also closed on Moolchand underpass, Kashmere Gate, Mundka, Nangloi, Azad market etc. Waterlogging has also been reported near several metro stations in Central and West Delhi. This led to heavy traffic snarls for commuters across Delhi and Gurgaon. The police released an advisory suggesting alternative routes for commuters. They said they’re trying to restore normal traffic in Delhi.

Traffic police also issued an alert regarding water logging at Mehram Nagar underpass, Rajokri underpass, Dwarka underpass and Bijwasan flyover, Chatta Rail Chowk Monkey Bridge and Iron bridge.

They said that traffic would be heavy around Pul Prahladpur and that it would be diverted from MB Road to Mathura road.

Another alert read, “The road from Dhaula Kuan to Gurgaon is heavy due to water logging on GGR-PDR. The traffic is moving in 1 lane. Sorry for the inconvenience.”

Traffic was heavy around Kashmere Gate metro station Gate number 3 and Khyber pass. Traffic was affected at Sanjay T-point. At around 11 am, they said that traffic around Minto underpass is normal.

According to the Safdarjung weather station of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the city recorded the highest single-day rainfall for the month of August since at least 2009.