At 43.5 degrees Celsius, Delhi records highest temperature of the year

A man and his son transport drinking water in New Delhi. (Express Photo: Abhinav Saha, File)

Delhi recorded its highest maximum temperature of the year on Wednesday as the mercury touched 43.5 degrees Celsius, 7 degrees above normal.

Delhi is undergoing its first heatwave of the year; the city was unusually cool in April and May.

On Tuesday, the maximum temperature was recorded as 43.5 degrees Celsius.

The effect of the heat also showed in the city’s peak power demand, with the requirement met by discoms at 6,921 mega watt, the highest of the season so far.

It is still below the peak demand met in 2019 (7,241 MW), the highest ever till date. Officials attribute the lower demand in 2020 to the lockdown brought on by the pandemic.

According to officials, while temperatures will be lower on Thursday at 41 degrees Celsius, heat wave conditions will persist and some relief in the form of a thunderstorm and rain is expected on Friday.

Temperatures are expected to be pushed below 40 degrees Celsius starting Friday, and are expected to remain that way for the next week.

The monsoon, which has been delayed, is not expected to hit Delhi for another five days at least, India Meteorological Department officials said.