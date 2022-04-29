scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, April 29, 2022
Must Read

Delhi sees hottest April in 12 years; mercury hovers near 46 degree Celsius in many parts

Delhi is already in the midst of the third heat wave spell of this summer.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: April 29, 2022 7:55:43 pm
A part of Yamuna River got dry due to heat wave in New Delhi.

Delhi has recorded the hottest April in the past 12 years, going by data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The average maximum temperature in April this year was 40.2 degrees Celsius, the highest since 2010 when the average for the month stood at 40.4 degrees Celsius. In the past 72 years, from 1951, the average maximum temperature in April has crossed 40 degrees only twice – in 2010 and now in 2022. The average in April last year was 37.3 degrees, while it was an even lower figure of 35.3 degrees in 2020, at the Safdarjung weather observatory, which provides representative data for the city.

Delhi is already in the midst of the third heat wave spell of this summer. On Friday, the maximum temperature at Safdarjung was 43.5 degrees, five degrees above normal, marking the second day of the heat wave conditions in the national capital. The maximum temperature was high even before noon on Friday, standing at around 40.4 degrees at 11.30 am.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Read |Severe heatwave sweeps India; temperatures to rise further over next 5 days

Other weather stations recorded even higher temperatures — the Ridge in north Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 45.7 degrees for the first time this season, while the CWG Sports Complex in East Delhi surpassed Thursday’s temperature of 46 degrees to hit 46.4 degrees on Friday. Gurgaon recorded a maximum temperature of 45.9 degrees Celsius, the highest so far this season.

Best of Express Premium

UPSC CSE Key – April 29, 2022: What you need to read todayPremium
UPSC CSE Key – April 29, 2022: What you need to read today
The history of extreme right-wing politics in FrancePremium
The history of extreme right-wing politics in France
Explained: Shah Faesal will return to IAS; what are the rules for resigna...Premium
Explained: Shah Faesal will return to IAS; what are the rules for resigna...
Horoscope Today, April 29, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — c...Premium
Horoscope Today, April 29, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — c...
More Premium Stories >>

In the past 72 years, the lowest average maximum temperature at Safdarjung in April was 30.57 degrees in 1983, nearly ten degrees lower than the average maximum temperature recorded for the month this year.

More from Delhi

Heat wave conditions remain on the forecast for the weekend as well. There is likely to be no significant change in the maximum temperature over northwest India till May 2, after which it could fall by two to three degrees.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 29: Latest News

Advertisement