Delhi: Heartburn over order for Lok Nayak doctors

A recent order by Delhi government’s department of health to Lok Nayak hospital has left the administration and teaching staff flummoxed. The order by the department authorises the hospital’s neurosurgery department to fill vacant sanctioned posts for senior residents at its own level, and permits senior specialist doctors and teaching doctors to work independently.

According to sources, the decision was taken after a section of doctors from the neurosurgery department met Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain and apprised him about issues faced by the teaching and non-teaching doctors.

“The neurosurgery department is facing an acute shortage of doctors; the situation is the same in medicine and anaesthesia. Around 20% of posts in the hospital are lying vacant,” said a senior doctor from the hospital.

There are two categories of doctors in the hospital — specialists and teaching doctors. The hospital’s senior faculty members, who teach at Maulana Azad Medical College, are employed under the Central Health Services (CHS) cadre, while non-teaching specialists, responsible for clinical care of patients, report to the medical director of the hospital.

“Senior specialist doctors and teaching doctors working in Lok Nayak hospital will work independently in the hospital,” said the order dated August 20, marked to the Health Minister as well.

But doctors working in the hospital have raised questions over the decision to allow a certain section of the hospital to work autonomously. “The directives seem to create anarchy in a government institution. How can a group of doctors work on their own? The role of a medical director is to coordinate with the departments and other staff of the hospital. If the government wants to give autonomy to one section, other doctors will also demand the same,” said a senior doctor from the hospital.

Another senior doctor said the decision will create “chaos” in the hospital, and may hamper overall functioning. “Why would a senior faculty member under CHS cadre report to a Delhi government officer? Such decisions should have been taken in consultation with the L-G of Delhi,” said a doctor.

The medical director of the hospital Dr Kishore Singh told The Indian Express: “The order seems to be for the neurosurgery department. But singling out a department from the hospital might affect teamwork. We will try to manage it to the best of our effort.”