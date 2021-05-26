Delhi: Healthcare worker who helped test, vaccinate hundreds dies of Covid

The clip, which has been making the rounds of the social media, shows saffron shrouds used to cover graves and bamboo sticks used to mark them being removed.

Pardeep Dabas, 41, a nursing orderly involved in the vaccination and Covid testing of hundreds of persons, died late Tuesday night after battling with the virus for three weeks.

Dabas had worked at Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar (BSA) Hospital since 2003 until last year, when he was transferred by the Delhi government to a dispensary at Majra Dabas in the Northwest district.

“On May 5, he went to Saroj Hospital when he developed symptoms. There he tested positive for Covid. His oxygen levels kept falling, and he was then shifted to BSA around May 7-8. He was admitted to the critical care unit. His health kept deteriorating, oxygen did not stabilise and he died yesterday around 11.30 pm. We cremated him today,” said Vishal Dahiya, deputy chairman of the BSA Hospital Karmachari Union.

“At the dispensary at Majra Dabas, he was involved in the vaccination process. He was also involved in Covid testing and shifting the Covid samples to labs. I knew him since 2009, when I joined the hospital. He was a hard worker; always dedicated to serving people,” he said.

Dabas is survived by his wife and two children — a daughter in Class X and a son in Class VII. Dahiya said other family members had also tested Covid positive but recovered at home. Dabas was the sole breadwinner.

His younger brother Parmod Dabas, a driver with DTC, said he had sought transfer to the Delhi government dispensary in Majra Dabas as he wanted to be closer to his family.

“They lived in Majra Dabas itself, so he was happy to be close to home. We didn’t expect something so dire to happen since he had no comorbidities. But his health kept getting worse, and he was finally put on a ventilator. That too did not help,” he said.

“We hope there will be adequate and timely compensation from the government. He was a frontline worker being in the medical field, and he risked his life. His family should not be left alone. There is no one to earn in their family anymore,” said Parmod.

BSA Hospital Karamchari Union general secretary Jagdish Deswal said he had been in touch with the family and was hoping Dabas would pull through.

“He was a gem of a person with a quiet demeanour. Before being transferred, he used to work at the ENT OPD at our hospital. He would never refuse work, and was always at the forefront when it came to serving patients,” he said.