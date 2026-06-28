Former Delhi health services chief arrested in Rs 350-crore medical procurement case

The Delhi government’s Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) Thursday arrested former Director General of Health Services (DGHS) Dr Vatsala Agarwal in connection with an alleged procurement scam involving Rs 350 crore worth of medicines, surgical supplies, and medical equipment. Agarwal was taken into custody as part of the ACB’s ongoing investigation into alleged financial irregularities in government procurement.

On June 19, the ACB arrested Dr Vijay Kumar Ranga in the same case. Following his arrest, investigators took him into custody for questioning to probe the alleged irregularities and the roles of officials involved.

According to ACB officials, the alleged scam is linked to the procurement of medicines, surgical items, and medical equipment worth several hundred crore rupees through the Central Procurement Agency (CPA), which functions under the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).