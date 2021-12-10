Delhi: Doctors put strike on hold, health services likely to return to normal from today

The health services in Delhi are likely to be back on track from today as the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) has put their strike on hold for a week.

The resident doctors had boycotted emergency and regular services in Central and state-run hospitals over the delay in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)-PG counselling of 2021.

The decision was taken following a meeting with the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare during which the authorities had requested that health services be resumed, Dr Anuj Aggarwal, the general secretary of RDA Safdarjung Hospital, said.

“A plea was issued by the Ministry for fast-tracking the court hearing and we were assured by the Union Health Minister that the Office of Prime Minister is also monitoring the issue and the process will be completed within a week,” FORDA said in a press statement.

It added: “Considering the above and looking at the security situation of the nation owing to untimely demise of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and other army personnel in a tragic accident, FORDA has decided to hold off the agitation for a period of 1 week after discussing with State RDA representatives.”

The strike, which had started at Safdarjung, RML and Lady Harding hospitals on November 27, was spreading to other hospitals over the past few days.

Aggarwal said that though FORDA has announced the suspension of the strike, RDAs in some hospitals, like GTB hospital and GB Pant, were not ready to listen and ward and OPD services could remain affected. The emergency services, however, would resume in all hospitals.

President of FORDA, Manish, said that there are meetings being held in those hospitals and they too are likely to join the services in full capacity from today.