Delhi Health Secretary removed amid 700-cr medical procurement scam

Further, Goyal, a 1993-batch officer, along with being given the additional charge of the health department, has also been divested of his charge as ACS of Food and Civil Supplies.

In a bureaucratic reshuffle, Rupesh Kumar Thakur has been divested of his charge as Health Secretary, with senior officer Prashant Goyal given additional charge of the department as Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), officials said on Thursday.

This comes in the backdrop of the alleged Rs 700-crore medicine and medical equipment procurement scam into which the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) is currently probing. In August, Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh had sought an explanation from Rupesh regarding a fresh complaint alleging that some of the 13 companies named in a 2024 FIR for supplying “substandard” materials to six government hospitals in the city are still involved in the procurement and supply of surgical items to government-run hospitals.