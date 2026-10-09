Delhi Health Secretary removed amid 700-cr medical procurement scam

In a bureaucratic reshuffle, Rupesh Kumar Thakur has been divested of his charge as Health Secretary, with senior officer Prashant Goyal given additional charge of the department as Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), officials said on Thursday.
This comes in the backdrop of the alleged Rs 700-crore medicine and medical equipment procurement scam into which the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) is currently probing. In August, Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh had sought an explanation from Rupesh regarding a fresh complaint alleging that some of the 13 companies named in a 2024 FIR for supplying “substandard” materials to six government hospitals in the city are still involved in the procurement and supply of surgical items to government-run hospitals.
Rupesh was also issued a show-cause notice over the alleged failure to submit an action plan on pending procurement of medicines, consumables, and medical equipment despite repeated directions.
With the expected rollout of the new excise policy this month, the department got a new head with Awanish Kumar, a 2014-batch officer currently serving as Director of Training and Technical Education (TTE) and Higher Education being made the Commissioner (Excise). The previous Commissioner Ravi Jha was transferred to Arunachal Pradesh last month.
Meanwhile, Bipul Pathak, a 1992-batch officer who will continue to serve as Additional Chief Secretary of Social Welfare, SC/ST/OBC, and Women and Child Development Departments, has also been given the additional charge of Financial Commissioner.
Further, Goyal, a 1993-batch officer, along with being given the additional charge of the health department, has also been divested of his charge as ACS of Food and Civil Supplies.
Navin Kumar Chaudhary, a 1994-batch officer, currently serving as ACS of Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) with additional charges of ACS of the General Administration Department (GAD), has been given the additional charge of ACS of Food and Civil Supplies. He will serve as ACS of GAD, with additional charge as ACS of I&FC too.
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Moreover, Niharika Rai, a 2005-batch officer, currently serving as Secretary-cum-Commissioner, Transport, has been divested of her additional charge as Secretary, Tourism. She has also been given the additional charge of Chairman and Managing Director of Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC).
Devansh Mittal is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in the New Delhi City bureau. He reports on urban policy, civic governance, and infrastructure in the National Capital Region, with a growing focus on housing, land policy, transport, and the disruption economy and its social implications.
Professional Background
Education: He studied Political Science at Ashoka University.
Core Beats: His reporting focuses on policy and governance in the National Capital Region, one of the largest urban agglomerations in the world. He covers housing and land policy, municipal governance, urban transport, and the interface between infrastructure, regulation, and everyday life in the city.
Recent Notable Work
His recent reporting includes in-depth examinations of urban policy and its on-ground consequences:
An investigation into subvention-linked home loans that documented how homebuyers were drawn into under-construction projects through a “builder–bank” nexus, often leaving them financially exposed when delivery stalled.
A detailed report on why Delhi’s land-pooling policy has remained stalled since 2007, tracing how fragmented land ownership, policy design flaws, and mistrust among stakeholders have kept one of the capital’s flagship urban reforms in limbo.
A reported piece examining the collapse of an electric mobility startup and what it meant for women drivers dependent on the platform for livelihoods.
Reporting Approach
Devansh’s work combines on-ground reporting with analysis of government data, court records, and academic research. He regularly reports from neighbourhoods, government offices, and courtrooms to explain how decisions on housing, transport, and the disruption economy shape everyday life in the city.
Contact
X (Twitter): @devanshmittal_
Email: devansh.mittal@expressindia.com ... Read More