Delhi health minister to take over governing councils of 6 hospitals

The Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain will replace the Chief Secretary as the chairman of the governing councils of six super-speciality hospitals in the national capital, as part of a restructuring exercise of eight advanced medical facilities. The proposal has been approved by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. He will take over after the proposal receives Cabinet approval.

The existing administrative structures of these hospitals — with the Chief Secretary as chairman, and health and finance secretaries as the members of the councils — have left them “crippled”, Jain stated in a note to Kejriwal, where he put up the proposal for restructuring of the institutes.

The institutes to be restructured are the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS), the Delhi State Cancer Institute, the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya, Chaudhary Brahm Prakash Ayurvedic Chikitsa Sansthan, Janak Puri Super Speciality Hospital, and the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS) whose governing council is already chaired by Jain.

“Despite being headed by the Chief Secretary, with Health Secretary and Finance Secretary as members, most of the time either no decision is taken on proposals during the meetings of the Governing Councils… even if some decision is taken, these are not implemented due to objections raised by Planning, Finance, Administrative Reforms or Law Departments at a later stage.

“Even in the case where the Governing Councils are chaired by the Minister of Health, the files are being required to be sent to the government for approval as per order dated 18/07/2011 issued by the Finance Department. The irony is that these institutions are not allowed to procure even routine furniture without the approval of the Finance Department. This has crippled the functioning of these institutions and they have failed to grow in stature…” Jain wrote.

A cabinet note to bring about the proposed changes will also include the withdrawal of the 2011 order of the Finance Department. In response, Kejriwal wrote: “I agree. This should be done immediately.”

Jain referred to his meetings with the directors of these facilities and said that they have pitched for the Health Minister to take over as chairman of the governing councils of the eight hospitals, and the need to do away with getting the decisions “reapproved” by the government.

The new councils with the Health Minister at the helm will be “empowered to take decisions in respect of financial, administrative, scientific and research matters, which will be considered final,” the note added.

