Delhi Health Minister tells Secretary to submit report on firms supplying ‘substandard’ materials to hospitals

Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh on Wednesday sought an explanation from Health Secretary Rupesh Thakur regarding a fresh complaint alleging that some of the 13 companies named in a 2024 FIR for supplying “substandard” materials to six government hospitals in the city are still involved in the procurement and supply of surgical items to government-run hospitals.

The Minister asked the Secretary earlier this week to submit a comprehensive factual report, supported by documentary evidence, by Friday, noting that allegations are “serious” and require “comprehensive” verification.

Officials confirmed that the action followed a complaint submitted to the Lieutenant Governor, the Chief Minister and the Health Minister. “The Chief Minister’s Office forwarded the complaint to the Health Minister on August 4 for further action in the matter,” said officials.

The FIR was registered by the Anti-Corruption Bureau on January 5, 2024, under the Prevention of Corruption Act, and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Drugs and Cosmetics Act. The FIR stated that manufacturers and traders operated as a cartel in collusion with known and unknown public servants, supplying substandard surgical products at exorbitant prices. It further alleged that Chinese plastic wires were used in certain bandages and gauzes instead of the prescribed IS-certified cotton thread, officials said.

“The fresh complaint alleges that several of these firms and their connected concerns may still be participating in government procurement. He (Singh) has sought details of people whose name has been mentioned in the complaint and their role, with documentary evidence and action taken or proposed against them, and warned that any omission, suppression of material facts or failure to provide the required information will be viewed seriously…,” said officials.

The minister also sought details of any fresh tenders, contracts, purchase orders or work orders, or any purchase order under an existing rate awarded to the firms — named in the FIR or otherwise found involved in the alleged irregularities — after the registration of the FIR. “Complete details, including the value of the contract, date of award, approving authority and justification for allowing such firms to continue supplying government institutions have been sought,” said officials.

“The Secretary was also directed to submit details on whether proceedings for blacklisting or debarment of the supplier firms have been initiated and if not, the reasons for not initiating such proceedings should be specifically explained,” said officials.

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The minister has sought firm-wise details of all payments, if any, released after the FIR to any supplier named in it or those against whom criminal proceedings have been initiated in respect of any payment made against the supply order for tender awarded before or after the registration of FIR along with the amount, date, purpose and approving authority and justification for releasing such payments despite the pendency of criminal proceedings, added officials aware of the communication.

The firms named in the FIR are Brij Textiles, Yatrah Surgical, Vee Solutions, S.K. Surgicals, Vristi Technologies, Sunny Enterprises, Durga Surgical Corporation, Bhikhi Surgicare, Bhavna Enterprises, SS Enterprises, Hi Tech Medics Pvt. Ltd., Hi Care Gloves (P) Ltd. and Jind Surgical.

The Health Secretary did not respond to calls and messages seeking a response on the matter.

Pointing out that the fresh complaint also contains specific allegations against Sandeep Gupta — owner of one of these firms — the Health Minister also sought information regarding his role, clearly mentioning the action taken or proposed. Gupta refused to comment on the matter.