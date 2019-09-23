Delhi: Health Minister Satyendar Jain’s house burgled

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain Sunday alleged that his house in Outer Delhi’s Saraswati Vihar was burgled and all four floors were “searched thoroughly for hours”.

Police said the house was vacant. Jain and his family live at the Delhi government’s official accommodation in Civil Lines.

“Theft in my house at Saraswati Vihar. All floors searched thoroughly for hours. Anti-social elements and thieves have no fear of Delhi Police,” he tweeted.

The incident was reported at 9 pm, police said. Additional DCP (Outer) Rajender Singh Sagar said, “Prima facie, it appears the taps in the bathrooms are missing. A case will be registered as soon as we get a written complaint .”

Jain did not respond to calls or messages seeking comment.