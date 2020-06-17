Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain tests positive for Covid-19

Doctors at the hospital said his condition is “stable”, but he has been again put on oxygen supply. Doctors at the hospital said his condition is “stable”, but he has been again put on oxygen supply.

Delhi Heath Minister Satyendar Jain tested positive for Covid-19 Wednesday, a day after he was admitted to a hospital following high fever.

Jain was hospitalised on Monday night after he developed breathlessness, fever and a drop in oxygen levels. His first Covid-19 test came back negative on Tuesday.

He had tweeted to inform that he had been admitted to Delhi government’s Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital, a dedicated Covid-19 facility.

Due to high grade fever and a sudden drop of my oxygen levels last night I have been admitted to RGSSH. Will keep everyone updated — Satyendar Jain (@SatyendarJain) June 16, 2020

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who also tested negative for Covid last week, had tweeted, “You have been serving the people day and night, 24×7, without thinking about your health. Take care and get well soon.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA and national spokesperson Atishi had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. She is the third MLA from Delhi to have tested positive for Covid-19 – the other two being Karol Bagh MLA Vishesh Ravi and Patel Nagar MLA Rajkumar Anand.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd