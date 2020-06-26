Delhi Health Minister discharged from hospital after testing negative for Covid

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain was administered plasma therapy. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain was administered plasma therapy.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has been discharged from hospital Friday, less than a week after he was administered plasma therapy for the treatment of Covid-19.

The 55-year-old tested positive for novel coronavirus on June 17. He was shifted to Max hospital after his condition worsened. Jain was earlier admitted to the Delhi government-run Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital after he developed breathlessness, fever and a drop in oxygen levels, shortly after he had tested negative for the virus. However, as symptoms persisted, he was tested again and his reports came positive the next day.

Recently, Kalkaji MLA Atishi, Delhi government advisor Abhinandita Mathur and AAP media panelist Akshay Marathe had also tested positive. None of them have been admitted to hospitals and are reported to have only mild symptoms.

Delhi overtook Mumbai on Wednesday to become the city with the highest number of novel coronavirus cases in the country. Delhi now has more than 70,000 cases, almost 40,000 of which have been detected in the last two weeks.

The surge in Delhi can be attributed to a marked increase in the number of samples the city has been testing of late, especially after deploying the recently approved rapid antigen tests that give results in just about half an hour.

