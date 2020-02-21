Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain pushes for more mohalla clinics

At present, there are over 450 mohalla clinics to ensure primary healthcare facilities in neighbourhoods. At present, there are over 450 mohalla clinics to ensure primary healthcare facilities in neighbourhoods.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has directed officials to expedite work on setting up more mohalla clinics in the capital, besides installing CCTV cameras inside diagnostic laboratories to keep an eye on alleged malpractices.

In a meeting held on Thursday, Jain reviewed the working of mohalla clinics and stressed on the need for digitising prescriptions for diagnostic tests through test referral reports.

At present, there are over 450 mohalla clinics to ensure primary healthcare facilities in neighbourhoods. “Digitisation of prescriptions and reports will smoothen the functioning of these centres. As the state-run healthcare facilities that offer free medicines and tests expand in number, the monitoring systems too will need regular upgrading, which the ministry is ensuring,” a statement from the minister’s office stated. He also emphasised on the need to strictly monitor the availability of medicines.

