Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain, MLA Atishi test positive

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday. The minister, who was admitted to the Delhi government-run Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital on Tuesday after he developed breathlessness, fever and a drop in oxygen levels, had tested negative for the virus, but as his symtoms persisted, he was tested again.

Kalkaji MLA Atishi, Delhi government advisor Abhinandita Mathur and AAP media panelist Akshay Marathe have also tested positive. None of them have been admitted to hospitals and are reported to have only mild symptoms.

Jain, 55, was first tested after he reported to the hospital with 101°F fever and 92% oxygen saturation levels. Senior doctors said his condition worsened on Tuesday night and his oxygen saturation levels dipped again. “It was decided to test him again as the symptoms persisted. He complained about breathlessness,” a doctor at the hospital said.

Doctors said Jain has no co-morbid conditions such as diabetes or hypertension. His father-in-law, who had also tested positive for Covid and was admitted to a private hospital, died on Wednesday. He was also suffering from cancer.

Jain had attended a meeting on Sunday with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia. The meeting was held to discuss the Capital’s response to the pandemic.

On Jain, the CM tweeted: “You have been serving the people day and night, 24×7, without thinking about your health. Take care and get well soon.”

On Atishi, he tweeted: “Atishi ji has made significant contributions in the fight against Corona. I hope she will get well soon and start serving people again.”

Responding to wishes from several people on social media, Atishi tweeted, “Thanks a lot for all the love and good wishes. I want to reassure everyone that I’m doing OK. I am in home isolation since I got my test results. Fully equipped with fruit, Vit C and an oxymeter to monitor oxygen levels.”

The Centre, meanwhile, capped Covid-19 testing cost for Delhi at Rs 2,400 per test. Earlier, the test cost Rs 4,500 in private labs.

