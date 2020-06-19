Covid-positive Delhi Health Minister’s condition deteriorates, being shifted to Max Saket ICU

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. (File photo) Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. (File photo)

The medical condition of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain deteriorated Saturday afternoon after he developed a lung infection during the ongoing treatment for Covid-19 at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital. He is being shifted to the ICU of Max Super Speciality Smart hospital in Saket, said a government source.

“He faced difficulty in breathing and during the CT scan it was found that the pneumonia patch in his lungs has widened. His condition is slightly critical,” said a source in the Delhi government.

Jain, 55, was admitted to the government-run Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital on Tuesday after he developed breathlessness, fever and a drop in oxygen levels had tested negative for the virus, but as his symptoms persisted, he was tested again. He was tested positive on Wednesday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah wished Satyendar Jain a speedy recovery. “Praying for the speedy recovery of Shri Satyendra Jain, Health Minister of Delhi who is battling with COVID-19 infection,” Shah tweeted. Last week, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tested negative for Covid-19. His swab samples were collected after he developed mild fever and a sore throat.

He had attended a meeting on Sunday, which featured Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Arvind Kejriwal and his Deputy Manish Sisodia. The meeting was held to discuss the national capital’s response to coronavirus.

Recently, Kalkaji MLA Atishi, Delhi government advisor Abhinandita Mathur and AAP media panelist Akshay Marathe had also tested positive. None of them have been admitted to hospitals and are reported to have only mild symptoms.

