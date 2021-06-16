Delhi govt to train 5,000 youth as ‘health assistants’ in preparation for Covid-19 third wave

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Wednesday said the Delhi government would train 5,000 youth as “health assistants” in the coming weeks to prepare for a possible third wave of Covid-19 infections in the city.

“In the last few days, preparations are being made to protect Delhi from a possible third wave of Covid. I have visited many hospitals. We are setting up oxygen plants and making arrangements for oxygen concentrators, cylinders and storage tanks as well. But if a third wave comes — as we saw in the first and second waves — we face shortage of medical and paramedical staff,” he said in a press conference.

“Keeping that in mind, the government has made a grand ambitious plan to prepare 5,000 health assistants. In technical terms, they are called ‘community nursing assistants’,” he said.

Under the plan, 5,000 youth will be given two weeks training by Guru Gobind Singh Indra Prastha University.

“This training will be provided in nine major medical institutes in Delhi. These people will work as assistants to doctors and nurses; they won’t be able to make (medical) decisions themselves. They will be provided training in basic nursing, paramedics, life-saving, first aid and home care,” said Kejriwal.

“They will be trained on basic things like how to measure oxygen and blood pressure, how to vaccinate, use of diapers, catheter and bed. They will also be told how oxygen cylinders and concentrators work, how to administer oxygen, etc,” he added.

Citing an example of a Covid care centre, Kejriwal said doctors would be able to work more “efficiently” with the help of such health assistants.

“They (health assistants) will be called to work as and when the need arises. They will be paid depending on the number of days they work… There will be 500 people per batch. Anyone aged 18 or above is eligible for the job, provided they have passed their Class 12 examinations,” said Kejriwal.

Online applications for the same will be available from June 17, and the training will begin on June 28. Applications will be accepted on first come first serve basis.

“This will strengthen our efforts to combat the third wave, and give us additional manpower if it hits. I pray that it doesn’t happen but news from England, UK is that the third wave has hit there. So we have to keep these developments in mind, and make sure there is nothing lacking in our efforts,” he said.