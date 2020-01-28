Delhi: Heading to loot ATM on R-day, four held

The four accused — Aashik (25), Istiyak (22), Farmoon (22) and Rahul (27) — hail from Mewat in Haryana. All of them work as drivers. (Representative Image) The four accused — Aashik (25), Istiyak (22), Farmoon (22) and Rahul (27) — hail from Mewat in Haryana. All of them work as drivers. (Representative Image)

Four men were arrested Sunday for their alleged involvement in over six cases of ATM theft. The accused were on their way to do a recce of another ATM when they were apprehended, said police.

The four accused — Aashik (25), Istiyak (22), Farmoon (22) and Rahul (27) — hail from Mewat in Haryana. All of them work as drivers. Anto Alphonse, DCP (Dwarka), said, “We had been looking for the gang. They used gas cutters to break ATMs and withdraw money. On Republic Day, we received information about the accused coming to Delhi from Mewat.”

“The accused had planned to commit another theft after the Republic Day parade. They went to check a nearby ATM to execute their plan and were caught,” said a police officer. Spray paint, knives, weapons and gas cutters were retrieved from them.

