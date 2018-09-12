Delhi head constable shot dead near his residence in Jaitapur

The Delhi Police constable was shot dead just a few metres away from his residence The Delhi Police constable was shot dead just a few metres away from his residence

A 35-year-old head constable posted with Delhi Police was shot dead near his residence in southeast Delhi’s Jaitapur area Tuesday night.

The attack took place between 11pm and 11.30pm. Constable Ram Awtar Kholwar was found unconscious a few metres away from his residence in Jaitapur. A neighbour informed Kholwar’s family members, who then rushed him to hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. Police said doctors found a bullet wound in the right side of Kholwar’s abdomen.

“During investigation, it was found that Khlolwar, posted at Ambedkar Nagar police station, was going to buy flour from the market. He was on his motorcycle,” said a police officer.

The neighbour who raised an alarm, had spotted Kholwar’s motorcycle parked on the roadside while he was lying unconscious. Key of his vehicle was also lying nearby.

Police said they are suspecting the involvement of some known person behind the attack. Since the crime took place after dark and there were no CCTV cameras installed around the spot, police are trying to look for eyewitnesses.

Kholwar was a native of Rajasthan and lived in Delhi with his wife and children. He was posted with Delhi Police since 2003 as a constable.

The family has not yet named any suspect. But prima facie, police is ruling out the possibility of robbery and probing the murder angle in the case.

