Delhi head constable shoots self with service revolver

A 51-year-old policeman stationed at Vikaspuri police station allegedly shot himself using his service pistol Sunday night. A PCR call was received around 11.30 pm that head constable Satish Kumar, who was at his residence in Hari Nagar police quarters, had shot himself. He was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

“He lived at the quarters with his wife and a son, and they were all home when the incident took place. He was stressed over a petty family matter. Inquest proceedings have been initiated,” DCP (West) Monika Bhardwaj said.

According to police, Kumar had been “absent” from work for the last three days and had not taken permission for this leave. He had not returned the service pistol to the malkhana as per procedure. The procedure dictates that every day, a police personnel is issued the weapon from the malkhana, which has to be returned after duty, and then re-issued the next day. Kumar was issued the service pistol three days before his death, which he did not submit at the malkhana.“We are inquiring into how he was in possession of the service pistol after work,” said Bhardwaj. Kumar’s post-mortem was conducted Monday. He is survived by his wife and two sons.

Kumar’s junior colleague at the Vikaspuri police station said, “I didn’t see him so stressed that I could imagine him him taking such a measure. No one saw it coming.”