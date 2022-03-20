Delhi: Head constable shoots himself

A 35-year-old hawaldar died after allegedly shooting himself with his service weapon on the National Security Guard’s (NSG) campus in Manesar on Friday. Police said no suicide note has been recovered so far.

Police said the deceased, Vikram Kumar, was found dead with a gunshot wound on his head around 3.30 pm Friday near his service quarters. A police officer said, “The reason for the suicide is yet to be ascertained.”

Pankaj Kumar, SHO Manesar police station, said, “We have initiated inquest proceedings under CrPC section 174. The body was handed over to the family after the post-mortem.” The man’s family has demanded a probe into his death.