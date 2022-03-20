scorecardresearch
Sunday, March 20, 2022
Delhi: Head constable shoots himself

Police said the deceased, Vikram Kumar, was found dead with a gunshot wound on his head around 3.30 pm Friday near his service quarters. A police officer said, “The reason for the suicide is yet to be ascertained.”

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
March 20, 2022 5:10:15 am
The body was handed over to the family after the post-mortem." The man's family has demanded a probe into his death.

A 35-year-old hawaldar died after allegedly shooting himself with his service weapon on the National Security Guard’s (NSG) campus in Manesar on Friday. Police said no suicide note has been recovered so far.

Pankaj Kumar, SHO Manesar police station, said, “We have initiated inquest proceedings under CrPC section 174. The body was handed over to the family after the post-mortem.” The man’s family has demanded a probe into his death.

