Delhi HC warns govt administrative reforms department officers of contempt proceeding

The Delhi High Court Wednesday slammed the Administrative Reforms department of the Delhi government for delaying the proposal regarding the creation of additional posts for Indira Gandhi Hospital in Dwarka and warned its officers of contempt proceedings for the non-compliance.

The government had earlier made a requisition for 3,059 posts but only 1,204 posts were approved. A fresh proposal was later submitted for approval of additional 1,855 posts by the government. The proposal was rejected by the Administrative Reforms Department. The court in February had directed the AR department to re-examine the proposal and also place it before the Lieutenant Governor.

After the court on Wednesday was told that the situation is still the same, the division bench of Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Navin Chawla said the matter has not been placed before Lieutenant Governor also and there appears to be total non-compliance of its previous order. It added that the inaction of the department gives rise to a reason to initiate contempt proceedings against defaulting officers.

“Before we do that, we wish to give [time to] the concerned officers of the GNCTD to comply with us within the next two weeks and file a status report in that regard,” said the court, while seeking the names and designations of officers whose duty was to comply with the order but did not do the same.

The court also termed the alleged lack of a government emergency service in Dwarka “worrisome” and said it cannot be countenanced. It directed the government to disclose the steps taken to operationalize the emergency services at the hospital.