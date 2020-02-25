Delhi HC vacates order staying construction at Nauroji Nagar redevelopment project

The court passed the order on a petition challenging the environment clearance granted to Nauroji Nagar project claiming a large number of trees had to be cut. The court passed the order on a petition challenging the environment clearance granted to Nauroji Nagar project claiming a large number of trees had to be cut.

The Delhi High Court Tuesday vacated its order staying the construction at Nauroji Nagar redevelopment project where a commercial hub, including a World Trade Centre, has been planned.

A bench of justices G S Sistani and Jyoti Singh said that once the issues of water and traffic congestion have been taken care of and there are no objection certificates (NOCs) from the respective departments, this court is satisfied that there is no impediment in completion of redevelopment projects at Nauroji Nagar in South Delhi.

“There is no violation of Delhi Preservation of Trees Act and there is adequate compensatory plantation in lieu of felling of trees at Nauroji Nagar,” the bench said.

It added that the stay order of August 30, 2018 restraining National Buildings Construction Corporation from any further construction at Nauroji Nagar is vacated.

The court passed the order on a petition challenging the environment clearance granted to Nauroji Nagar project claiming a large number of trees had to be cut.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.