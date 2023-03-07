Delhi HC upholds order on maintenance to be paid by man to ex-wife’s daughter

The Delhi High Court has held that when a person marries another who already has a child, the person is presumed to have undertaken the child’s responsibility and cannot later contend that they are not responsible for that child, upholding a family court’s order on paying maintenance.

A division bench of Justices Sanjeev Sachdeva and Vikas Mahajan in its March 1 order held, “When a person solemnises a marriage with a person who already has a child, said person shall be presumed to have undertaken the responsibility of the child and also cannot later be permitted to contend that the child is not his/her responsibility. If the respondent (former wife) had known that the appellant (man) was not going to maintain her first daughter, she would not even have married him. It is not in dispute that appellant was bringing up the elder daughter and maintaining her till the parties fell out.”

The high court was hearing a plea moved by a man against an order that denied his request to modify the final judgment of the family court. The man had filed a plea seeking a divorce from his wife on the ground of desertion, which the family court allowed on July 13, 2017. On permanent alimony, the family court had directed the man to pay Rs 2,500 to each of the children for the first year, Rs 3,500 for another five years, and Rs 5,000 each thereafter till the children married or became financially independent.

As per the case, the elder daughter is the woman’s daughter from her first marriage and the younger daughter was born to the couple. It was an admitted case that the man was paying maintenance to both daughters as per the family court order. He subsequently filed a plea under the Hindu Marriage Act (HMA) contending that the elder daughter was shown as a dependent in an order issued by the Indian Army and as a family member of his former wife’s late first husband. This plea was dismissed by the family court, which held that “there is no change in circumstances after the passing of the judgment dated 13.07.2017”.

The application was moved by the man under Section 25(2) of the HMA which states that if the court is satisfied that there is a change in the circumstance of either party at any time after the order has been made on maintenance, then such a court can modify the order as it deems fit.

The high court, however, noted that the Army order merely recognises a fact that already existed and was within the knowledge of the man and therefore it does not constitute a change in circumstance requirement under Section 25(2) of the HMA. The court also noted that it has not been “disputed” that the man was aware of the first daughter of his former wife from the first marriage at the time when he married her.

The high court said that the Army order “would not have any bearing on the order of maintenance passed by the family court for the reason that the appellant was aware of the existence of the daughter and had also undertaken the responsibility of the daughter”.

The court also observed that it was not disputed that the man was complying with the maintenance of the two children for almost five years, till he filed the application under Section 25(2) HMA on August 24, 2022.

Dismissing the appeal, the high court said, “Accordingly, we find no infirmity in the view taken by the family court that there is no change in the circumstances entitling the appellant for modification of the order.”