Delhi HC upholds MCI order: Doctor charged with sexual battery in US can’t work here

A doctor, who was charged with aggravated sexual battery in the US and subsequently started a private practice in India, will not be able to run his clinic anymore, as the Medical Council of India (MCI) has permanently erased his name from its list.

The MCI decision was upheld by the Delhi High Court, which noted that Dr Narendra K Gupta had agreed to special conditions negotiated by him, because of which the sentence awarded to him in the US was suspended.

But in contravention of those conditions, he started a private practise at Gurgaon and Delhi in May 2012, after registering himself with the Delhi Medical Council (DMC). His registration expired on May 7, 2017, so he again applied for renewal.

The HC took suo motu cognizance of the report and ordered an enquiry. Subsequently, the DMC conducted an enquiry and rejected his request for renewal of registration. The MCI also commenced proceedings against Gupta, and permanently erased his name from the Indian Medical Register. Gupta then moved the HC against the DMC and MCI’s January 2018 order. His counsel claimed the order amounts to executing the order of a Foreign Court, which is not permissible.

MCI’s counsel T Singhdev opposed the doctor’s claim and said “the petitioner had voluntarily accepted that he would not practice medicine in any form within the US or any other country”.

Agreeing with the findings of the MCI, Justice Vibhu Bakhru said, “It is on this condition (which was voluntary accepted by the petitioner) that the sentence awarded to the petitioner was suspended…”

Gupta was charged with aggravated sexual battery for allegedly penetrating a patient with his finger during a pelvic exam at his clinic in Atlanta in 2009.

