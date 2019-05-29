Delhi HC upholds life term of 28-year-old man who sexually assaulted boy

“Better broken bones than broken spirit,” said the Delhi High Court, while upholding the life term awarded to a 28-year-old man for luring a minor boy to his room under the pretext of offering him food and sexually assaulting him.

The court said: “When the spirit is broken, and that too at such a tender age, it is bound to stultify the healthy all-rounded growth of the child.”

The incident took place in January 2016, when the child’s mother was on the terrace. The accused lured the child by offering him food.

“… By committing such a perverse act, the appellant has not only caused physical injuries to the victim but more than that, the said act would have left deep emotional scars on him, likely to stay on in his mind for a long time to come,” a bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Vinod Goel said.

It added that the “reprehensible animality” of the man would have caused the victim such trauma and he will be “wary of reposing trust in an adult…”

The court directed that the compensation already awarded to the victim be enhanced, in view of the victim’s age and the nature of the crime.