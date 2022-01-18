Elopement case: It is complete forgery of documents, A to Z everything was forged, Delhi HC on UP Police action

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday said that the UP policemen committed forgery by recording false information in the official records with regard to the arrests of two men from Delhi in September, 2021.

Justice Mukta Gupta said that the two men were illegally taken from Delhi without informing the local police station and were kept in illegal custody for two days by the UP Police.

The arrest of two men by UP Police had taken place in connection with a case where a woman from UP had eloped with a man living in Delhi. The couple in a petition last year before Delhi HC said that father and brother of the man were taken away by UP Police from Delhi in September and that they have no information about their whereabouts.

However, UP Police had then claimed that the two men were arrested in a case registered under Section 366 IPC on September 06 on the complaint given by the UP woman’s mother. They were arrested from Kudhana Bus Stand, District Shamli, U.P on September 08, the UP Police had claimed.

Following a Delhi HC order, the UP Police had formed an SIT to probe the case. The court on Tuesday was told that the inquiry has revealed that three police officials had come to Delhi on September 6 and taken away the two men to Shamli. The investigating officer and two constables were also accompanied by family members of the woman, the court was told.

Appreciating the inquiry conducted by the UP Police, the court on Tuesday recorded a statement from the police that further necessary action will be taken against the police officials who not only misled the court but also have created false documents in the investigation and even in SIT inquiry did not state correct facts.